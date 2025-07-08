PM Modi Honored with Brazil's Highest Civilian Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Brazil's highest civilian accolade, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross. The award was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The honor recognizes Modi's significant contribution to enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between India and Brazil on global platforms. In a joint press statement, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the recognition, calling it a moment of immense pride not just for him but for 140 crore Indians.

This honor marks the 26th international recognition received by Modi since he took office in May 2014, reflecting his ongoing efforts to fortify global diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)