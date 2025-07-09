Left Menu

China Tightens Grip: Export Controls on Taiwan Firms Amid Military Drills

China has imposed export controls on eight Taiwanese companies linked to Taiwan's military activities. This move aligns with Taiwan's annual military exercises aimed at preparing defenses against a potential Chinese invasion. The U.S. remains obligated to support Taiwan's defense capabilities despite not recognizing it as a country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:51 IST
China has tightened its grip on Taiwan by imposing export controls on eight companies connected to the island's military activities. Announced on Wednesday, the restrictions come as Taiwan embarks on its annual military exercises.

The Commerce Ministry of China added eight Taiwan-based firms, including aerospace and shipbuilding enterprises, to an export control list on the grounds of national and regional security concerns. Among the affected companies are Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and CSBC Corporation, Taiwan's largest shipbuilding company.

The newly imposed rules immediately restrict exportation of 'dual-use items'—products that serve both civilian and military purposes—to these firms. As Taiwan begins its extensive Han Kuang military drills, simulating defenses against a possible invasion by China, tensions between the two regions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

