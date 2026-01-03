Pakistan's Taimoor Weapon System: A Milestone in Aerospace Defense

The Pakistan Air Force has reached a critical achievement by successfully testing the Taimoor Weapon System, an indigenously developed air-launched cruise missile capable of striking targets at a distance of 600 kilometers. The flight test, announced in Rawalpindi, highlights the advancement of Pakistan's national aerospace and defense capabilities.

Equipped with cutting-edge navigation and guidance technologies, the Taimoor missile is designed to fly at low altitudes, allowing it to evade enemy air and missile defense systems effectively. This precision-strike capability significantly boosts the operational flexibility and conventional deterrence of the Pakistan Air Force, enhancing the overall defense posture of the country.

The successful test, attended by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and key scientists and engineers, underscores Pakistan's technical maturity and innovation in defense. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu commended the professional excellence and dedication of the team responsible for this achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)