French aerospace firms fret over 'weaponisation' of global supply chains
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:14 IST
- Country:
- France
France's aerospace industry voiced alarm on Thursday over the "weaponisation" of global supply chains as major powers pursue their geopolitical agendas, and warned that rare earths remained a potential pressure point despite a U.S.-China trade truce.
GIFAS aerospace association president Olivier Andries, who is also the CEO of engine maker Safran, also expressed concerns over the lack of a domestic budget for 2026, saying French parliamentarians had "lost direction".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)