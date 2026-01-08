French aerospace firms fret over 'weaponisation' of global supply chains

France's aerospace ‌industry voiced alarm on Thursday over ⁠the "weaponisation" of global supply chains as major powers pursue their ​geopolitical agendas, and warned ‍that rare earths remained a potential pressure point despite ⁠a ‌U.S.-China ⁠trade truce.

GIFAS aerospace association ‍president Olivier Andries, who is ​also the CEO of ⁠engine maker Safran, also ⁠expressed concerns over the lack of a domestic ⁠budget for 2026, saying French ⁠parliamentarians ‌had "lost direction".

