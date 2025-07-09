Taiwan Stages Largest Military Drills Amid Chinese Tensions

Taiwan initiated its longest-ever Han Guang military exercises, reflecting mounting tensions with China which threatens to annex the self-ruled island. These intensive, 10-day live-fire drills encompass new weaponry such as tanks and drones, with a focus on defensive strategies against potential Chinese incursions.

The exercises target Chinese 'gray zone' tactics, simulating responses to harassment from Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia near Taiwan's territorial waters. Taiwan's Defense Ministry aims to fortify vital locations, with the support of a 22,000-strong reserve force, amid fears of invasion disguised as minor skirmishes.

This year's drills have drawn sharp criticism from China, accusing Taiwan's leadership of self-deception. Amidst these allegations, Taiwan remains vigilant, employing surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor Chinese military activities as Beijing endeavors to disrupt these defensive preparations.

