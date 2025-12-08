Left Menu

Tanzania Braces for Unrest Amid Planned Protests on Independence Day

Tanzania's government declared planned protests illegal, terming them an attempted coup as security forces increased presence in main cities. UN urged respect for rights while Tanzania refuted police brutality allegations. Citizens are encouraged to stay home, and international criticism over civil rights concerns is mounting.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tanzania's government issued a stern warning against planned protests on Tuesday, labeling them as unlawful and tantamount to an attempted coup, while fortifying security presence in key urban centers.

The planned demonstrations fall on mainland Tanzania's independence anniversary amid criticism of the government's handling of previous election-related unrest. Activists have urged mass protests following violent crackdown during recent elections.

Despite international calls for restraint and respect for citizens' rights, Tanzania's leaders have discouraged participation, urging citizens to celebrate independence at home while reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order.

