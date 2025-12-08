Supreme Showdown: Trump's Power Play with FTC Dismissal

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices indicated their favor towards supporting Donald Trump's decision to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission member, Rebecca Slaughter. This move signals a potential historic amplification of presidential power, threatening a nearly century-old legal precedent.

The court deliberation focused on the Justice Department's appeal against a lower court's ruling deeming Trump's dismissal as exceeding presidential authority. The conservative justices expressed sympathy towards arguments suggesting that tenure protections for independent agency heads infringe on presidential powers, while liberal justices warned of an unchecked increase in presidential power.

If the Supreme Court overturns the precedents set by Humphrey's Executor v. United States, it could fortify Trump's presidency, affecting protections for various independent agencies and raising questions about executive authority. A decision in favor of Trump could reshape the landscape of federal agency independence and presidential control.

(With inputs from agencies.)