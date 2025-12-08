Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Trump's Power Play with FTC Dismissal

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority is expected to validate Donald Trump's firing of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter, potentially bolstering presidential power and endangering a key legal precedent. The case challenges the Humphrey's Executor ruling, which limits removal powers over independent agency heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices indicated their favor towards supporting Donald Trump's decision to dismiss a Federal Trade Commission member, Rebecca Slaughter. This move signals a potential historic amplification of presidential power, threatening a nearly century-old legal precedent.

The court deliberation focused on the Justice Department's appeal against a lower court's ruling deeming Trump's dismissal as exceeding presidential authority. The conservative justices expressed sympathy towards arguments suggesting that tenure protections for independent agency heads infringe on presidential powers, while liberal justices warned of an unchecked increase in presidential power.

If the Supreme Court overturns the precedents set by Humphrey's Executor v. United States, it could fortify Trump's presidency, affecting protections for various independent agencies and raising questions about executive authority. A decision in favor of Trump could reshape the landscape of federal agency independence and presidential control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

