Kenya's Political Turmoil: Protests, Police Actions, and Public Outcry

Kenya's President William Ruto has suggested that police shoot protesters in the leg to prevent vandalism. His statement follows violent anti-government protests sparked by economic grievances and allegations of police brutality. The unrest has heightened tensions, with accusations of a coup attempt against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

President William Ruto of Kenya has called for controversial measures to address violent demonstrations, suggesting that police should shoot vandalizing protesters in the leg to incapacitate them. This recommendation emerged after nationwide anti-government protests resulted in 31 casualties.

The unrest has sparked further debate, fueled by the recent death of a political blogger while in police custody, which has intensified public outcry over economic woes and alleged police misconduct. Protesters, disillusioned by rising costs and perceived corruption, demand significant political change.

Tensions are further escalated as President Ruto's administration faces accusations of mismanaging public dissatisfaction. Allegations of a thwarted coup attempt, labeled by Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen, add to the volatile atmosphere as government and gangs are accused of collaborating during the protests.

