European Flagship Fund: A New Dawn for Ukraine Reconstruction

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports the newly launched European Flagship Fund designed to attract private investments for Ukraine's reconstruction. At a conference in Rome, Merz emphasized the necessity of private funding alongside public initiatives, with backing from several EU nations and institutions.

Rome | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:49 IST
  Italy
  • Italy

In a decisive move towards rebuilding Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz endorsed the creation of the European Flagship Fund during a two-day conference in Rome. This initiative, aimed at harnessing private investment, seeks to address the financial challenges of reconstructing Ukraine, which remain insurmountable through public funds alone.

The fund represents a collective effort by Germany, France, Italy, Poland, the European Investment Bank, and the EU Commission. Merz highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating it as crucial for mobilizing substantial private investment to rebuild the war-torn nation.

The conference marks a significant milestone, occurring over three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and signals a strong European commitment to aiding Ukraine's recovery through public-private partnerships.

