Tragic Loss of Indian Air Force Heroes in Jaguar Crash
Two Indian Air Force pilots, Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh, lost their lives in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Churu, Rajasthan. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause, and the IAF expressed deep regret and support for the bereaved families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:21 IST
India
- India
Two pilots of the Indian Air Force, Squadron Leader Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, tragically lost their lives in a Jaguar fighter jet crash near Churu, Rajasthan, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.
The Indian Air Force is thoroughly investigating the accident that occurred during a routine training mission. The names of the fallen pilots were disclosed on Thursday as the IAF expressed profound sorrow over the loss.
The IAF pledged full support for the bereaved families, emphasizing the honorable service of the pilots who attained 'veergati'—a status of ultimate sacrifice—while serving the nation.
