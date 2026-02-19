Left Menu

Investigative Integrity: AAIB's Transparent Probe into Baramati Learjet Crash

The AAIB will release a preliminary report on the Learjet 45 crash near Baramati that claimed five lives, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar. The investigation emphasizes transparency and technical evidence, focusing on data from the damaged recorders. A comprehensive audit of VSR Ventures is underway.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will soon issue a preliminary report on the investigation into the Learjet 45 crash near Baramati in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives.

Efforts are being made to retrieve data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder of the plane owned by VSR Ventures. The AAIB stressed that their probe is based on technical evidence, involving a detailed examination of the aircraft's wreckage and related records.

A special audit of VSR Ventures, ordered by the ministry, is assessing compliance, safety systems, and crew training. Additional audits are being conducted for other operators involved in VIP operations, emphasizing regulatory transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

