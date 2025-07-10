Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Controversy in Bihar

The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserted on Thursday that the Supreme Court's remarks on petitions challenging the revision of electoral rolls delivered a rebuke to the opposition.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad mentioned the enthusiastic public response to the exercise, asserting its completion before the July 28 hearing.

Prasad responded to the court's comment on the Election Commission's constitutional duty, criticizing opposition allegations against the commission's authority, describing them as unwarranted.

