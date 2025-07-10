Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Controversy in Bihar
The JD(U) in Bihar, led by CM Nitish Kumar, claims the Supreme Court's comments on electoral roll revision petitions are a setback for the opposition. Despite allegations from opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, JD(U) argues the process is receiving strong public support and will conclude by July 28.
The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserted on Thursday that the Supreme Court's remarks on petitions challenging the revision of electoral rolls delivered a rebuke to the opposition.
JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad mentioned the enthusiastic public response to the exercise, asserting its completion before the July 28 hearing.
Prasad responded to the court's comment on the Election Commission's constitutional duty, criticizing opposition allegations against the commission's authority, describing them as unwarranted.
