Left Menu

UK-France Alliance: Migration Pact and Defense Deals

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a state visit with agreements on stricter migration controls, defense, and nuclear cooperation. The leaders announced a 'one in, one out' migration return scheme, agreed to support Ukraine, and emphasized strengthening UK-France ties post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:52 IST
UK-France Alliance: Migration Pact and Defense Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a state visit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron revealed new migration controls and solidified defense cooperation. This announcement came after high-profile events, including a state banquet at Windsor Castle and a carriage procession with King Charles.

In an effort to tackle rising migration issues, the leaders agreed to a 'one in, one out' returns scheme. This policy allows for undocumented migrants arriving in small boats to be returned to France, while accepting legitimate asylum seekers with UK family ties.

The visit also focused on security, with both countries pledging support for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia. Plans were made for enhanced defense collaboration, including a focus on regenerating forces and ensuring security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025