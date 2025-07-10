UK-France Alliance: Migration Pact and Defense Deals

During a state visit, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron revealed new migration controls and solidified defense cooperation. This announcement came after high-profile events, including a state banquet at Windsor Castle and a carriage procession with King Charles.

In an effort to tackle rising migration issues, the leaders agreed to a 'one in, one out' returns scheme. This policy allows for undocumented migrants arriving in small boats to be returned to France, while accepting legitimate asylum seekers with UK family ties.

The visit also focused on security, with both countries pledging support for Ukraine amidst tensions with Russia. Plans were made for enhanced defense collaboration, including a focus on regenerating forces and ensuring security in the region.

