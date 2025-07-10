Left Menu

Assam's Eviction Drives: A Clash of Policies and Power Dynamics

Assam's ongoing eviction drives have sparked controversy, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserting their continuation. Over 25,000 acres have been cleared, drawing criticism from the Congress, promising compensation for evicted citizens if they return to power. Opposition parties protest against the state's actions, citing humanitarian concerns.

Over the past four years, Assam's eviction drives have cleared more than 25,000 acres, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Despite challenges, Sarma emphasized that the state will sustain these efforts, including a new operation in Goalpara to clear alleged encroachments on forest land.

The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have heavily criticized these moves. Congress vows to compensate all Indian citizens affected by the BJP-led evictions if they assume power. Meanwhile, AIUDF protests have arisen in districts like Dhubri, where recent evictions turned violent.

Sarma defended the drives, alleging demographic manipulation in regions like Lakhimpur, hinting at ulterior motives. As eviction operations continue, debates over land rights and state policies grow, with accusations of political motivations and a lack of procedural fairness.

