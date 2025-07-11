Left Menu

Trump's Gamble: The Strained Dance of Diplomacy with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington didn't yield the anticipated breakthrough on a Gaza ceasefire, despite President Trump's efforts for a 60-day truce. The Trump-Netanyahu relationship appears to improve, reflecting shared goals on Iran's policies, but challenges remain as public and political pressures persist.

In a high-stakes diplomatic mission, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent trip to Washington tested his rapport with President Donald Trump. Despite talks aimed at crafting a 60-day truce in the Gaza conflict, no substantial progress was announced, overshadowing Trump's desire to be lauded as a peacemaker.

The two leaders showcased a renewed solidarity following their joint military endeavors against Iran's nuclear capacities. However, their ability to broker peace in Gaza remains questionable, amid ongoing rocket fire and the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Netanyahu faces mounting domestic pressure to conclude the conflict successfully, as his coalition balances the delicate act of maintaining political support while confronting enduring militancy threats. Trump's influence in these negotiations could redefine the broader US-Israel strategic relationship for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

