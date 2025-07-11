Operation Sindoor: Precision Strike to the Core

Left Menu

Operation Sindoor showcased India's military prowess, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan in retribution for the Pahalgam attack. NSA Ajit Doval highlighted the operation's precision, lasting just 23 minutes without collateral damage in India. The event underscored the importance of indigenous technology in modern warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian military's precision capabilities were on full display during Operation Sindoor. Nine terror targets in Pakistan were eliminated, a testament to India's technological advancement in defense, as shared by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the IIT Madras convocation.

Operation Sindoor was seen as India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The offensive demonstrated remarkable precision, with all intended targets in Pakistan struck accurately within a mere 23 minutes. Doval, speaking to a captivated audience, emphasized the operation's indigenous technological backbone.

Doval critiqued international media's skepticism, referencing satellite images as evidence of the operation's success. His remarks come as India seeks to maintain its technological edge amidst global advancements. At the event, the extensive academic achievements of IIT Madras were also celebrated, aligning with India's strategic emphasis on technological self-reliance.

