Left Menu

Pongal Celebrations at IIT Madras: A Celebration of Cultural Diversity

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan applauded the Tamil civilisation and its vibrant festivals during Pongal celebrations at IIT Madras. Highlighting Pongal's kinship with other Indian harvest festivals, Pradhan expressed delight at participating in the event and extended warm wishes for prosperity and happiness to all Tamil-speaking communities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:24 IST
Pongal Celebrations at IIT Madras: A Celebration of Cultural Diversity
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of cultural appreciation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the Tamil civilisation while participating in Pongal celebrations at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Pradhan highlighted the nationwide variations of this harvest festival, drawing parallels between Pongal and other regional festivities like Assam's Bihu, Punjab's Lohri, and Gujarat's Uttarayan.

The Minister expressed his joy in being part of the celebrations, noting it was a memorable occasion that allowed him to engage directly with the Tamil culture. He noted the opportunity to be a part of the traditional rituals and shared his appreciation for Pongal cuisine, emphasizing the festival's significance as a joyful time of sustainability and agricultural celebration.

On social media, Pradhan posted about the event, sharing photographs and extending heartfelt wishes for prosperity, health, and happiness. His message underscored the unity and diversity inherent in India's cultural tapestry, highlighting the spirit of Pongal as representative of Tamil Nadu's rich heritage and resilient community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Allegations

Suvendu Adhikari Warns Mamata Banerjee of Legal Showdown Over Coal Scam Alle...

 India
2
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
3
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
4
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026