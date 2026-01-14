Pongal Celebrations at IIT Madras: A Celebration of Cultural Diversity

In a vibrant display of cultural appreciation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the Tamil civilisation while participating in Pongal celebrations at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Pradhan highlighted the nationwide variations of this harvest festival, drawing parallels between Pongal and other regional festivities like Assam's Bihu, Punjab's Lohri, and Gujarat's Uttarayan.

The Minister expressed his joy in being part of the celebrations, noting it was a memorable occasion that allowed him to engage directly with the Tamil culture. He noted the opportunity to be a part of the traditional rituals and shared his appreciation for Pongal cuisine, emphasizing the festival's significance as a joyful time of sustainability and agricultural celebration.

On social media, Pradhan posted about the event, sharing photographs and extending heartfelt wishes for prosperity, health, and happiness. His message underscored the unity and diversity inherent in India's cultural tapestry, highlighting the spirit of Pongal as representative of Tamil Nadu's rich heritage and resilient community bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)