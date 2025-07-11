Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Election Conspiracy in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate upcoming elections in Bihar, similar to what Congress claims happened in Maharashtra. Speaking at a rally, he alleged that the Election Commission favored the BJP and criticized their ties to corporate interests. Gandhi also addressed issues in Odisha, including resource allocation and women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:12 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Election Conspiracy in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, leveled serious accusations against the BJP on Friday, claiming attempts to tamper with the upcoming Bihar elections, mirroring alleged manipulations in Maharashtra last year.

Addressing a 'Save Constitution rally', Gandhi criticized the Election Commission's impartiality, accusing it of supporting BJP interests. The Congress leader emphasized that the INDIA bloc is determined to prevent election fraud in Bihar, accusing the BJP of cooperating with large corporations at the expense of common citizens.

Gandhi highlighted concerns in Odisha regarding resource distribution and women's safety, claiming that BJP government policies exploit tribals and marginalized communities. He urged for caste-based census efforts in Odisha, following a successful model in Telangana. Despite purported BJP pressures, Gandhi reported a temporary truce with local drivers to ensure rally proceedings.

