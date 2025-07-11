Left Menu

Positive Progress Amid Tariff Tensions: The Latest U.S.-China Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malaysia, discussing tariffs and regional cooperation. Despite the ongoing tensions over tariffs, both described the meeting as positive, with a potential future meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. Rubio emphasized cooperation beyond the tariff issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:17 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, amidst heightened tensions over U.S. tariffs targeting Asia. Despite intensified trade disputes, both parties described their talks as positive and promising, setting the stage for possible collaboration between the two global powers.

Rubio, in Malaysia for his first trip to Asia since assuming office, stressed the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, overshadowed by newly announced U.S. tariffs aimed at numerous Asian imports. While both nations are at odds, the meeting underscored a desire for cooperation between the two powers.

The bilateral meeting also suggested a high probability of a future summit between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Rubio, alongside other diplomatic engagements in the region, emphasized the need for tangible outcomes from such high-level interactions to foster a constructive international dialogue.

