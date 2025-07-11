Tariff Tensions Rattle Wall Street
Wall Street's main indexes opened with a drop as President Trump's tariff measures against Canada intensified, causing uncertainty in Washington's trade policy. By 9:30 a.m., significant decreases were observed in major indexes like Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, reflecting investor anxiety.
Major indexes on Wall Street saw a decline in early trading on Friday.
At the opening at 9:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply by 215.88 points, or 0.48%, settling at 44,434.99. Similarly, the S&P 500 lost 24.52 points, dropping 0.39% to 6,255.94.
The Nasdaq Composite was not spared as it also saw a slide, losing 55.63 points or 0.27%, bringing it to 20,575.04. These declines indicate growing investor concern over the impact of trade tensions on the market.
