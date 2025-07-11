Left Menu

Tariff Tensions Rattle Wall Street

Wall Street's main indexes opened with a drop as President Trump's tariff measures against Canada intensified, causing uncertainty in Washington's trade policy. By 9:30 a.m., significant decreases were observed in major indexes like Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, reflecting investor anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:05 IST
Tariff Tensions Rattle Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major indexes on Wall Street saw a decline in early trading on Friday. This drop came as a result of President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs on Canada, adding to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Washington's trade policies.

At the opening at 9:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply by 215.88 points, or 0.48%, settling at 44,434.99. Similarly, the S&P 500 lost 24.52 points, dropping 0.39% to 6,255.94.

The Nasdaq Composite was not spared as it also saw a slide, losing 55.63 points or 0.27%, bringing it to 20,575.04. These declines indicate growing investor concern over the impact of trade tensions on the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025