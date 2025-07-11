Berlin Secures Role in TKMS Spin-off

Berlin has reached a preliminary accord with Thyssenkrupp to secure influence over the industrial conglomerate's defense division TKMS, as documents revealed on Friday. This agreement precedes the planned spin-off and public listing set for later this year.

The German government, focused on ensuring security regarding TKMS, which manufactures frigates and submarines, concluded an initial term sheet on July 7. It includes provisions allowing Germany to approve if a 25% stake or more is sold post-spin-off.

Moreover, Thyssenkrupp, holding a 51% share in TKMS, allows Berlin pre-emptive rights for any third-party sales of 5% or more. The government will also nominate a supervisory board member. The deal combines economic independence with security policy reliability, Thyssenkrupp stated.