Veteran Tribal Leader Jual Oram Steps Aside for Youth
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram announced that he will step aside from contesting future elections to offer opportunities for younger generations. A seasoned politician, Oram will continue to support his party but will not run for direct electoral positions, potentially serving as a Rajya Sabha MP or governor.
Veteran tribal leader and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram has declared his intent to withdraw from future electoral contests, citing a desire to make room for younger candidates. Oram shared this insight during a job fair event in Sambalpur.
Having been a member of the Narendra Modi council of ministers, the six-time MP and two-time MLA emphasized that he is stepping back from direct political contests but remains committed to serving his party in other capacities.
While not interested in running for MP or MLA positions again, Oram expressed openness to roles such as a Rajya Sabha MP or state governor, remaining dedicated to his party's direction and mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
