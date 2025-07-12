Left Menu

Mischief or Resignation? The Truth About Jayant Patil's Leadership Role

Amid media reports of Jayant Patil's resignation as NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief, the party refutes it as baseless mischief. Since 2018, Patil has led the faction after an NCP split. Despite rumors and pressure, he remains loyal to party chief Sharad Pawar and continues to lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:12 IST
Mischief or Resignation? The Truth About Jayant Patil's Leadership Role
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has categorically denied rumors that its Maharashtra unit chief, Jayant Patil, has resigned. Despite widespread media reports and rumors that Shashikant Shinde would replace him, party officials dismissed these claims as mischief. Jayant Patil continues to serve as NCP (SP) state president.

NCP's spokesperson, Jitendra Awhad, clarified that the news of Patil's resignation circulating across various news platforms is unfounded. Awhad emphasized that the party operates under established rules and discipline, further reinforcing Patil's ongoing leadership role.

Patil, an enduring loyalist to party chief Sharad Pawar, hinted at a potential resignation on the NCP's foundation day. Despite the hint, and amidst emotional appeals from supporters, he remains at the helm, showing unwavering loyalty following Ajit Pawar's factional rebellion earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025