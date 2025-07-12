Mischief or Resignation? The Truth About Jayant Patil's Leadership Role

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has categorically denied rumors that its Maharashtra unit chief, Jayant Patil, has resigned. Despite widespread media reports and rumors that Shashikant Shinde would replace him, party officials dismissed these claims as mischief. Jayant Patil continues to serve as NCP (SP) state president.

NCP's spokesperson, Jitendra Awhad, clarified that the news of Patil's resignation circulating across various news platforms is unfounded. Awhad emphasized that the party operates under established rules and discipline, further reinforcing Patil's ongoing leadership role.

Patil, an enduring loyalist to party chief Sharad Pawar, hinted at a potential resignation on the NCP's foundation day. Despite the hint, and amidst emotional appeals from supporters, he remains at the helm, showing unwavering loyalty following Ajit Pawar's factional rebellion earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)