Iran Demands Assurance for Resuming US Nuclear Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has declared its readiness to return to nuclear discussions with the United States, provided there are guarantees against military assaults. This was conveyed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, against the backdrop of recent Israeli bombardments and a US military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The attacks, which occurred in recent weeks, have led to a suspension of Iran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Araghchi emphasized the necessity of a firm commitment from the US and its allies to prevent such occurrences in the future, which he suggested had made diplomatic resolutions more convoluted.

Araghchi acknowledged Iran's legal stance of verifying international agency requests on a case-by-case basis, ensuring they align with national security concerns. Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the struggle to assess damages from the US airstrikes as uranium enrichment on Iranian soil remains a point of contention.

