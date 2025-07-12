Left Menu

Iran Demands Assurance for Resuming US Nuclear Talks

Iran's foreign minister has expressed willingness to resume nuclear talks with the US if guaranteed against future military attacks. This follows Israeli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, complicating diplomatic solutions. Iran insists on continued uranium enrichment amidst international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:23 IST
Iran Demands Assurance for Resuming US Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran has declared its readiness to return to nuclear discussions with the United States, provided there are guarantees against military assaults. This was conveyed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, against the backdrop of recent Israeli bombardments and a US military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The attacks, which occurred in recent weeks, have led to a suspension of Iran's cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. Araghchi emphasized the necessity of a firm commitment from the US and its allies to prevent such occurrences in the future, which he suggested had made diplomatic resolutions more convoluted.

Araghchi acknowledged Iran's legal stance of verifying international agency requests on a case-by-case basis, ensuring they align with national security concerns. Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian highlighted the struggle to assess damages from the US airstrikes as uranium enrichment on Iranian soil remains a point of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025