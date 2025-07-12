BJP Stages Protests Over CM Mann's Critique of PM Modi's Foreign Visits

The BJP's Punjab faction has heightened tensions by rallying against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's critical remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global engagements. Demonstrations erupted statewide, with BJP members burning effigies of Mann and vocalizing their disapproval.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh did not mince words, labeling Mann's statements as "vile and disgraceful." He further accused the Chief Minister of being "drunk with power and arrogance," questioning Mann's audacity to criticize a Prime Minister with an esteemed three-term record.

Mann's critiques came on the heels of Modi's international honors, which the Chief Minister dismissed amid pressing domestic issues. Despite criticism from the Ministry of External Affairs, Mann adamantly pressed his concerns, questioning India's foreign policies and their implications.