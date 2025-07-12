Left Menu

Jaishankar's Strategic Shuffle: Restoring Diplomatic Ties with China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Singapore and China from July 13 to 15. His visit to China marks the first since the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The trip includes attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers and bilateral meetings to improve India-China relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled for a pivotal visit to Singapore and China from July 13 to 15, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This marks his first return to China following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which strained relations between the two nations.

During his time in Singapore, Jaishankar will engage in regular exchanges with counterparts, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties. In China, the visit centers around the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Tianjin, where Jaishankar will participate in the Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) and hold bilateral discussions aimed at mending India-China relations.

Jaishankar's trip follows National Security Advisor Doval's recent dialogues in Beijing and comes just weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's participation in the SCO defence ministers' conference. These efforts spotlight ongoing initiatives between India and China, including dialogue revivals agreed by Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping, to restore their bilateral rapport post-standoff.

