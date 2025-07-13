House Arrests Stir Controversy in Kashmir on Martyrs' Day Anniversary

On a significant commemorative day in Jammu and Kashmir, notable political figures, including those from the ruling National Conference and opposition parties, claimed they were placed under house arrest. This action reportedly prevented them from paying tribute to the 22 victims killed by the Dogra army on July 13, 1931, an incident Chief Minister Omar Abdullah likened to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Despite the absence of official confirmation regarding these alleged house arrests, the sentiment honoring these 'martyrs' was unwavering. Opposition leaders, including PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the Hurriyat Conference, emphasized the need for collective recognition of Kashmir's heroes in ending historical grievances.

The claims of house arrests and detentions underscore ongoing tensions, particularly surrounding the Martyrs' Graveyard, which remains a powerful symbol of resistance against past oppressions. The day once marked as a public holiday, now continues to evoke strong emotions and reflects deep-rooted historical narratives within the region.