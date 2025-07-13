Left Menu

Trump's State Department Overhaul Sparks National Controversy

In a bold move, the Trump administration began a large-scale restructuring of the State Department, leading to over 1,350 layoffs. Meanwhile, legal and international issues persist as a court rejects plea deals in the 9/11 case, and Trump's trade policies spark tension. Key political decisions loom.

Updated: 13-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:27 IST
In a sweeping move reshaping U.S. diplomacy, President Donald Trump's administration has begun firing over 1,350 State Department employees. This unprecedented action, impacting 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers, is stirring debate over its potential to weaken U.S. foreign relations as geopolitical tensions rise.

The legal landscape also saw turbulence, with a U.S. appeals court rejecting plea deals for the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks. This decision prolongs a protracted military prosecution in Guantanamo Bay, highlighting ongoing challenges in closing dark chapters of U.S. national security history.

On the geopolitical front, President Trump has intensified trade tensions by proposing hefty tariffs on EU and Mexican imports. These developments coincide with Congress's advancing of a bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia, underscoring the complex interplay of diplomacy, trade, and security in current U.S. policy.

