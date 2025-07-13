Odisha's Vision for Prosperity: CM Majhi Meets PM Modi to Drive Development
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss fast-tracking development projects in Odisha. They spoke for 35 minutes about executing mega projects and enhancing coordination between the state and the Centre. Majhi also paid homage to the late Daulal Vaishnaw.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'fruitful', discussing future development projects for the state.
At New Delhi, Majhi paid tribute to the late Daulal Vaishnaw, father of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, before meeting with several national leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The primary agenda centered around executing proposed mega projects, enhancing state-Centre coordination, and setting an action plan for Odisha's prosperity by 2036. Majhi affirmed the commitment to achieving a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.
