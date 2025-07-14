Left Menu

Clashes and Controversy: Khejuri on Edge Amid Bandh Protests

A 12-hour bandh by BJP led to scuffles with police and major road blockades in West Bengal's Khejuri area following the deaths of two at a Muharram event. The incident has caused heightened tensions, with conflicting reports on the cause of death and calls for a murder investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:01 IST
Protestors clashed with police forces in a heated 12-hour bandh in the Khejuri area of West Bengal, instigated by the BJP to protest the deaths of two individuals at a local Muharram event. The bandh, occurring this Monday, saw major roads blocked, attributing to significant public disruption.

Amid allegations by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleging a violent assault by a local TMC leader on the deceased, police investigations have pointed towards an accidental cause involving fallen halogen lamps. This contradiction fuels public discontent, further fanned by BJP's demand for a murder case registration.

Efforts to enforce the protest included blocking highways and overturning vehicles, significantly hampering daily commute as public transportation stood still. Despite police efforts to clear the impediments and resume normalcy, tensions remain high, underscored by the arrest of eight protestors and continuous street protests led by BJP figureheads.

