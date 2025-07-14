Left Menu

Condemnation and Call for Action: Supriya Sule's Stand on the Pravin Gaikwad Attack

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule condemned the attack on Sambhaji Brigade's Pravin Gaikwad and urged for strict action against those involved. Gaikwad was assaulted in Solapur, prompting Sule's demand for accountability. The incident underscores tensions linked to inflammatory remarks and political relationships within Maharashtra's ruling parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:40 IST
NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has strongly condemned the assault on Sambhaji Brigade founding member Pravin Gaikwad, demanding swift and stringent action against those responsible. Speaking in Pune, Sule highlighted the gravity of the situation, criticizing the lack of immediate punitive measures against the attackers.

According to the police, Gaikwad was manhandled, and ink was thrown at him by members of an organization reacting to his comments on Swami Samarth in Solapur's Akkalkot village. A video circulating online shows Gaikwad being forcibly pulled from his vehicle by the group. The police have charged Deepak Kate and six others from Shivdharm Foundation with rioting but released them post-detention after serving notices.

Sule, in conversation with party leader Sharad Pawar and the Solapur district police, reiterated her condemnation of the incident. She expressed concern over the accused carrying a firearm during the attack and lamented the emboldening of aggressive behavior under the current administration. Sule emphasized the breach of Maharashtra's cultured ethos and confirmed her intention to raise this issue in Parliament.

