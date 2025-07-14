Assembly Urges Swift Action on Assault Against Sambhaji Brigade Chief

The Maharashtra assembly witnessed intense discussions as the attack on Sambhaji Brigade's state chief, Pravin Gaikwad, emerged as a critical issue. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded harsh penalties for those responsible, emphasizing the seriousness of the 'murderous attack.'

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded by confirming that the suspects had been apprehended, assuring that appropriate measures would be taken. The incident, which unfolded in Solapur's Akkalkot village, saw Gaikwad manhandled and ink thrown at him, reportedly by members of an organization unhappy with his remarks about Swami Samarth.

The assembly debated the necessity of police presence at the event, a gathering held by the Sakal Maratha Samaj, where Gaikwad was assaulted. Wadettiwar questioned the absence of law enforcement and intelligence foresight, raising concerns about the security of political activists. Fadnavis promised prompt action to address these issues and ensure justice for Gaikwad.

