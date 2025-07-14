Transatlantic Tensions: EU and US in Negotiation Tug-of-War

The European Union's strategic negotiations with the United States took center stage on Monday as ministers aimed to forestall potentially crippling 30% tariffs on EU imports. The move, threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, could have severe consequences for transatlantic trade starting August 1.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic expressed optimism about reaching a favorable agreement despite the intimidating tariff threat creating a new negotiation dynamic. The looming 30% tariff would disrupt trading activities and impact supply chains on both sides of the Atlantic.

In preparation for the Monday deadline, the European Commission proposed suspending the EU's initial tariff package on U.S. imports while considering additional measures. Danish and French ministers advocated for unity and strategic readiness, highlighting the urgent need for a measured yet assertive EU response.

