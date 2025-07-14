Bihar's Political Chess: Allegations of Horse-Trading Under Scrutiny

The Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has issued notices to former RJD MLA Bima Bharti and three other individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of horse-trading. The notices aim to gather statements related to a case involving JD(U) MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar.

The issue stems from an accusation by Shekhar, claiming he was offered Rs 10 crore and a ministerial position to defect to the RJD amid a trust vote challenge. The political maneuvering comes after the RJD lost power, with Tejashwi Yadav ousted as deputy chief minister.

The EOU remains reserved on Bima Bharti's exact involvement, choosing not to disclose further details. This case highlights the tumultuous political landscape in Bihar during a crucial period of governmental transition.