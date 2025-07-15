Left Menu

U.S. Senators Advocate Raising Pilot Retirement Age

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, led by Marsha Blackburn, is urging the Trump administration to support raising the airline pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. Despite opposition from the Air Line Pilots Association, the senators believe it would enhance safety by retaining experienced pilots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. senators, spearheaded by Marsha Blackburn, has taken the initiative to persuade the Trump administration to back international moves to increase the mandatory pilot retirement age from 65 to 67. The proposal aims to address safety concerns by retaining seasoned pilots.

The Air Line Pilots Association stands opposed to the change, citing potential disruptions in airline scheduling and pilot contract negotiations. However, the coalition contends that increasing the retirement age, alongside rigorous testing regimes, would mitigate the experience gap and bolster aviation safety.

The senators, which include John Thune and Mark Kelly, have penned a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging action at the International Civil Aviation Organization. Their advocacy highlights international competition, noting China's active involvement in similar efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

