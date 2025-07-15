Minister Bawankule Denies Shielding Accused in Solapur Assault

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed turbulence as Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule faced allegations regarding his association with Deepak Kate, the accused in the assault on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad in Solapur district.

The controversy erupted after images and videos showing Bawankule with Kate circulated on social media, prompting the minister to clarify that he had made no efforts to protect Kate. He urged that his call records be scrutinized to substantiate his stance.

Bawankule condemned the attack, distancing the BJP from any attempts to shield those involved. The incident intensified after accusations that the assailants, allegedly motivated by Gaikwad's comments on Swami Samarth, sought to enforce their demands through violence.

