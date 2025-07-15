Left Menu

Minister Bawankule Denies Shielding Accused in Solapur Assault

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied making calls to protect Deepak Kate, accused in the attack on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad. Photos with Kate caused controversy. Gaikwad was assaulted after inflammatory remarks. Bawankule condemned the attack and refuted BJP involvement in shielding accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:26 IST
Minister Bawankule Denies Shielding Accused in Solapur Assault
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed turbulence as Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule faced allegations regarding his association with Deepak Kate, the accused in the assault on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad in Solapur district.

The controversy erupted after images and videos showing Bawankule with Kate circulated on social media, prompting the minister to clarify that he had made no efforts to protect Kate. He urged that his call records be scrutinized to substantiate his stance.

Bawankule condemned the attack, distancing the BJP from any attempts to shield those involved. The incident intensified after accusations that the assailants, allegedly motivated by Gaikwad's comments on Swami Samarth, sought to enforce their demands through violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025