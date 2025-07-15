Paraguay Prepares for Taiwan's President amid U.S. Transit Controversy

Paraguay is preparing to welcome Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te next month, President Santiago Pena announced, with expected U.S. transit stops potentially heightening tensions with Beijing. Paraguay remains one of just 12 nations maintaining official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, despite China's claims over the island.

Taiwanese presidential trips to Central and South America frequently include U.S. stopovers, vital due to Washington's support as Taiwan's chief international ally and arms supplier. Speaking at an investment conference, Pena confirmed the anticipated visit, also attended by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. Lai's itinerary includes a stop in Belize, as a government official shared with Reuters.

In recent years, several Latin American and Caribbean nations have switched allegiance to China, but Taiwan continues to bolster its remaining alliances. President Pena emphasized these developments demonstrate that smaller nations can have substantial global influence, despite Beijing's opposition to Taiwanese diplomatic and transit activities involving the United States.