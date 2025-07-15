Left Menu

Trump's Theatrical Ultimatum: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Tensions

Russia dismisses U.S. President Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Russian exports unless a peace deal is reached in Ukraine. While Trump aims to curb Russian oil sales, former Russian President Medvedev mocked the ultimatum as theatrical. The U.S. prepares to potentially escalate tariffs further if no agreement is reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia remains unfazed by U.S. President Trump's recent ultimatum threatening 100% tariffs on Russian exports to pressure Moscow into a peace deal with Ukraine, according to a senior security official.

Sitting beside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced new weapons support for Ukraine and proposed hefty tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, a move Russia has dismissed as 'theatrical.'

Despite Trump's frustrations with Putin, and a potential escalation of tariffs should a deal not be reached in 50 days, the Kremlin and significant Russian trading partners like China and India appear nonplussed by these threats.

