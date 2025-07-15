Trump's Theatrical Ultimatum: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Tensions

Russia remains unfazed by U.S. President Trump's recent ultimatum threatening 100% tariffs on Russian exports to pressure Moscow into a peace deal with Ukraine, according to a senior security official.

Sitting beside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced new weapons support for Ukraine and proposed hefty tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, a move Russia has dismissed as 'theatrical.'

Despite Trump's frustrations with Putin, and a potential escalation of tariffs should a deal not be reached in 50 days, the Kremlin and significant Russian trading partners like China and India appear nonplussed by these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)