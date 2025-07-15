Trump's Theatrical Ultimatum: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Tensions
Russia dismisses U.S. President Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Russian exports unless a peace deal is reached in Ukraine. While Trump aims to curb Russian oil sales, former Russian President Medvedev mocked the ultimatum as theatrical. The U.S. prepares to potentially escalate tariffs further if no agreement is reached.
Russia remains unfazed by U.S. President Trump's recent ultimatum threatening 100% tariffs on Russian exports to pressure Moscow into a peace deal with Ukraine, according to a senior security official.
Sitting beside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced new weapons support for Ukraine and proposed hefty tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, a move Russia has dismissed as 'theatrical.'
Despite Trump's frustrations with Putin, and a potential escalation of tariffs should a deal not be reached in 50 days, the Kremlin and significant Russian trading partners like China and India appear nonplussed by these threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- sanctions
- tariffs
- Putin
- peace deal
- oil exports
- NATO
- Medvedev
ALSO READ
Amaravati Set to Pioneer Quantum Computing Revolution by 2026
Tariffs Trigger Surge in Prices for China-Made Goods on Amazon
The Apollo University's Cloud Computing B.Tech: A Modern Tech Career Launchpad
UK-US Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Automotive and Aerospace Exports
Treasury Secretary Warns of Looming Higher Tariffs