In a bold and theatrical move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum warning he would impose heavy sanctions on buyers of Russian exports unless Moscow pursued a peace deal in Ukraine. The Kremlin, however, appeared unfazed by Trump's assertive stance, dismissing his threats as theatrics.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced new weapons supplies to Ukraine and signaled potential 100% tariffs on Russian export purchasers. His comments implicitly criticized Vladimir Putin, referencing past accusations of the Russian leader's involvement in state-backed violence.

Russian media portrayed Trump as siding with hawkish elements, drawing parallels with Shakespeare's betrayal-themed 'Julius Caesar.' While Trump believes a peace deal is possible, skepticism abounds among European powers and Ukrainian officials, complicating global geopolitics and oil markets.

