Tushar Gandhi Faces Political Tensions in Bihar

Tushar Gandhi, a great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, faced alleged mistreatment in Bihar while supporting Mahagathbandhan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the incident, sharing a video of Gandhi being rebuked by a government supporter. Gandhi remains committed to scrutinizing political powers and voiced support for political change in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tushar Gandhi, a prominent descendant of Mahatma Gandhi, experienced political hostility in Bihar during his tour promoting the Mahagathbandhan coalition. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticized the mistreatment, sharing a video where Gandhi was accused of ignoring the achievements of the ruling NDA.

The incident, occurring in East Champaran, historically significant for Gandhi's first 'Satyagraha', highlights continuing tensions and ideological battles in the region. Yadav, aligning himself with Gandhian philosophy, expressed regret over the episode.

Tushar Gandhi, despite the hostility, remains dedicated to activism and political scrutiny, supporting a change in Bihar's political landscape while retaining his critical stance towards all political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

