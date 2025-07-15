Tushar Gandhi Faces Political Tensions in Bihar

Tushar Gandhi, a prominent descendant of Mahatma Gandhi, experienced political hostility in Bihar during his tour promoting the Mahagathbandhan coalition. RJD's Tejashwi Yadav criticized the mistreatment, sharing a video where Gandhi was accused of ignoring the achievements of the ruling NDA.

The incident, occurring in East Champaran, historically significant for Gandhi's first 'Satyagraha', highlights continuing tensions and ideological battles in the region. Yadav, aligning himself with Gandhian philosophy, expressed regret over the episode.

Tushar Gandhi, despite the hostility, remains dedicated to activism and political scrutiny, supporting a change in Bihar's political landscape while retaining his critical stance towards all political entities.

