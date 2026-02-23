Bharti Airtel Foundation, CK-12 Foundation integrate over 45 AI teaching tools in TheTeacherApp

Bharti Airtel Foundation and CK-12 Foundation on Monday announced the integration of 45-plus AI-enabled teaching tools into TheTeacherApp, a free digital learning platform currently being used by over two lakh educators in India. The latest integration effectively scales TheTeacherApp to the next level by providing AI-enabled tools to all teachers across K-12 - Kindergarten through 12th grade - and the entire school education system. The aim is to empower teachers and ensure technology supports India's long-term vision for inclusive, future-ready education. ''In a significant step towards accelerating AI adoption in India's education ecosystem, Bharti Airtel Foundation has partnered with the CK-12 Foundation, a global nonprofit, to integrate 45-plus AI-enabled teaching tools... into TheTeacherApp, a free-for-life digital learning platform currently used by over 2 lakh educators nationwide,'' according to a release. Geared to address real classroom needs, the AI-enabled TheTeacherApp will support classroom practice, enabling teachers to save time, enrich instruction, and address diverse teaching requirements with tools that are safe, contextual, and fully aligned with India's evolving education landscape. ''Anchored in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the partnership marks a shift from digital access to a more meaningful digital engagement for teachers,'' the release said, adding that this new AI-enabled version embeds an assistive layer directly into teaching workflows, providing real time, classroom aligned support and seamless access to relevant content across all grades, all subjects. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: ''Teachers need quality resources that meet the diverse needs of every learner at every grade level, and today AI is no longer a luxury - it is a necessity. This initiative marks a transformative step in leveraging technology to empower our educators''. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has outlined a clear roadmap to transform education, he said, adding that the government is committed to supporting teachers every step of the way.

