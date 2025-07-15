Left Menu

Assam CM Warns of 'Demographic Invasion' as Land Eviction Efforts Intensify

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised alarms about a 'demographic invasion' by people of a particular religion in Upper Assam, linked to encroachments on state lands. He claims the state government evicted encroachers from 1.19 lakh bighas in recent years to tackle these demographic and territorial shifts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/X@himantabiswa) . Image Credit: ANI
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has sounded the alarm over what he describes as a 'demographic invasion' in the state, allegedly by people of a specific religious group targeting Upper Assam. During a press briefing at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, Sarma disclosed that in recent years, the state has cleared over 1.19 lakh bighas of encroached land.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Assam faces an existential threat from illegal infiltration and planned encroachments aimed at altering district demographics. He noted that nearly 40,000 acres have been freed from encroachers, an area comparable to the size of Chandigarh. Sarma announced evictions from various lands, stating the evictees had land in other areas and were deliberately attempting to change constituency demographics.

Sarma warned that demographic shifts previously observed in Lower and Middle Assam are now appearing in Upper Assam. He cited Lakhimpur district as a hotspot for such changes, with families relocating from other districts in a strategic move to alter the area's demographics. The Chief Minister provided eviction data from the past few years, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to reclaim land and prevent future demographic changes by utilizing cleared areas productively, including supporting indigenous economic growth through projects like Muga silkworm rearing.

