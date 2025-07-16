U.S. Probes Brazil's 'Unfair' Trade Practices

The United States has initiated an investigation into what it deems as Brazil's 'unfair' trading practices, a move made known by the U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday.

This development follows a prior announcement by President Donald Trump. The probe will specifically examine Brazil's strategies and policies concerning digital trade and preferential tariff schemes.

The investigation seeks to determine if Brazil's actions are either unreasonable or discriminatory, and if they impose undue burdens or restrictions on U.S. commerce.