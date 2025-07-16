Judicial Nomination Controversy Sparks Debate on Court's Independence

Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf, a candidate for Germany's top court, has faced significant political backlash due to her support for legalizing abortion, a stance that has fueled debates over judicial independence. Her nomination was suspended after criticism from right-wing platforms, leading to concerns about the potential politicization of the judiciary.

The controversy emerged as the ruling coalition sought to gather enough votes in parliament, where uncertainty loomed. Brosius-Gersdorf emphasized the dangers this situation poses to the culture of democratic debate, warning it could mirror the U.S. Supreme Court's political divisions.

Previously backed by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives, her nomination remains in jeopardy. Although she could still be appointed, Brosius-Gersdorf expressed readiness to withdraw if her candidacy threatens the court's integrity, urging for balanced judicial appointments free from political bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)