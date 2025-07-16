Opposition's United Front: AAP and Congress Join Forces Ahead of Goa Assembly Session
Despite AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's earlier refusal for an alliance with Congress, local party leaders from both sides have joined efforts to plan a united strategy opposing the BJP before the Goa assembly session. This coordination aims to hold the government accountable through legislative questions and actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid previous declarations of no alliance, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's local party leaders unite with Congress in Goa to strategize against the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly session.
While congress members have proposed over 750 Legislative Assembly Questions, AAP and Congress representatives met under Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao to discuss holding the government accountable.
A united front was agreed upon, with a shared determination to challenge corruption and demand accountability from the BJP government, affirming their commitment to the people of Goa through political and legislative cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Less than the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on CM Jan Sewa Sadan
Political Alliances and Tensions: Lula Visits Kirchner in Buenos Aires
Thackerays Unite: A New Political Alliance in Maharashtra
Arvind Kejriwal Visits Hospitalized Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren
Shiv Sena Leaders Join BJP: Strengthening Political Alliances in Sindhudurg