Opposition's United Front: AAP and Congress Join Forces Ahead of Goa Assembly Session

Amid previous declarations of no alliance, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's local party leaders unite with Congress in Goa to strategize against the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly session.

While congress members have proposed over 750 Legislative Assembly Questions, AAP and Congress representatives met under Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao to discuss holding the government accountable.

A united front was agreed upon, with a shared determination to challenge corruption and demand accountability from the BJP government, affirming their commitment to the people of Goa through political and legislative cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)