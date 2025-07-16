Left Menu

Opposition's United Front: AAP and Congress Join Forces Ahead of Goa Assembly Session

Despite AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's earlier refusal for an alliance with Congress, local party leaders from both sides have joined efforts to plan a united strategy opposing the BJP before the Goa assembly session. This coordination aims to hold the government accountable through legislative questions and actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:32 IST
Opposition's United Front: AAP and Congress Join Forces Ahead of Goa Assembly Session
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Amid previous declarations of no alliance, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's local party leaders unite with Congress in Goa to strategize against the ruling BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly session.

While congress members have proposed over 750 Legislative Assembly Questions, AAP and Congress representatives met under Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao to discuss holding the government accountable.

A united front was agreed upon, with a shared determination to challenge corruption and demand accountability from the BJP government, affirming their commitment to the people of Goa through political and legislative cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025