Left Menu

DMDK Joins DMK: A Historic Political Alliance in Tamil Nadu

The DMDK's alliance with the DMK, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, is seen as a significant political development. Parties within the SPA welcomed the move, while the BJP criticized it. DMDK founder Vijayakanth's legacy plays a central role in the prevailing political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:07 IST
DMDK Joins DMK: A Historic Political Alliance in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, has joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a move hailed as significant by several political leaders within the alliance.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai praised the decision, highlighting its potential to prioritize social justice and democratic values, positioning it as a strategy to fulfill the expectations of the Tamil people. Leaders like MDMK's Vaiko celebrated the alliance as a strengthening factor for the SPA.

However, the regional BJP and allies expressed disappointment, invoking the legacy of late DMDK founder Vijayakanth, who never allied with the DMK. Critics, including actor-politician Vijay, argue that the alliance contradicts DMDK's foundational ideals and may not resonate with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026