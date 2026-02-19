DMDK Joins DMK: A Historic Political Alliance in Tamil Nadu

The DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, has joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a move hailed as significant by several political leaders within the alliance.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai praised the decision, highlighting its potential to prioritize social justice and democratic values, positioning it as a strategy to fulfill the expectations of the Tamil people. Leaders like MDMK's Vaiko celebrated the alliance as a strengthening factor for the SPA.

However, the regional BJP and allies expressed disappointment, invoking the legacy of late DMDK founder Vijayakanth, who never allied with the DMK. Critics, including actor-politician Vijay, argue that the alliance contradicts DMDK's foundational ideals and may not resonate with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)