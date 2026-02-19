DMDK Joins DMK: A Historic Political Alliance in Tamil Nadu
The DMDK's alliance with the DMK, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, is seen as a significant political development. Parties within the SPA welcomed the move, while the BJP criticized it. DMDK founder Vijayakanth's legacy plays a central role in the prevailing political discourse.
The DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth, has joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a move hailed as significant by several political leaders within the alliance.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai praised the decision, highlighting its potential to prioritize social justice and democratic values, positioning it as a strategy to fulfill the expectations of the Tamil people. Leaders like MDMK's Vaiko celebrated the alliance as a strengthening factor for the SPA.
However, the regional BJP and allies expressed disappointment, invoking the legacy of late DMDK founder Vijayakanth, who never allied with the DMK. Critics, including actor-politician Vijay, argue that the alliance contradicts DMDK's foundational ideals and may not resonate with the public.
