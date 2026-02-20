Left Menu

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for not allocating a corporator's seat in the BMC, despite a pre-election alliance. The MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, expected a nomination based on their concession in contesting fewer seats. The matter coincides with Raj Thackeray's meeting with Eknath Shinde.

Updated: 20-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:17 IST
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances
In a political twist, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Friday criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for excluding his party from nominated corporator's seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The MNS, under Raj Thackeray, and the Sena (UBT), guided by Uddhav Thackeray, joined hands in the recent BMC elections. Deshpande, a vocal critic of the Sena (UBT), expressed his discontent via WhatsApp status, commenting, 'Don't expect nomination from narrow-minded mentality,' although he refrained from naming specific individuals.

This development followed the Sena (UBT) nominating three of its own members as corporators, disregarding MNS's request for a seat, which the latter claimed was a pre-agreed term to contest fewer civic election seats. This political strife emerged in the wake of Raj Thackeray's meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leader of the rival Shiv Sena faction.

