BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj Implicated in Murder Case

Byrathi Basavaraj, a sitting BJP MLA and former minister in Karnataka, has found himself embroiled in controversy as he is named in a murder investigation. The charges surround the brutal killing of Shivaprakash, a former rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor, during a violent incident in Bharathi Nagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased's mother, Vijayalakshmi, lodged a formal complaint implicating Basavaraj and others. According to her, a group of assailants arrived in a car and attacked her son with iron rods and machetes in full view of bystanders, then fled in a white Scorpio vehicle.

Basavaraj, who has been listed as Accused No 5, denies any involvement and insists that the allegations are politically motivated. He promises to fight the charges legally and seeks clarity from law enforcement. BJP state officials, including state president B Y Vijayendra, have stood by Basavaraj, dismissing the claims as politically driven.