Delhi Government's Advisory Sparks Debate Over Ministerial Protocols

In a recent development, the BJP-led Delhi government's Revenue Department issued an advisory in a bid to curtail the frequent summoning of District Magistrates (DMs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) by ministers and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for various meetings and inspections.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the move, stating, "The protocol of an MLA is equal to that of the Chief Secretary and the protocol of a minister is even above that of the Chief Secretary. Now, a minister will have to ask the Chief Secretary whether he wants to call the DM for a meeting. This shows that all is not well in the government. There is no coordination in the government."

The circular elaborated on the critical role of DM offices, noting that such frequent and uncoordinated summoning adversely affects their ability to perform essential tasks. It includes strict instructions for departmental compliance, such as seeking prior concurrence from the Chief Secretary before scheduling meetings involving DMs, considering video conferencing to minimize disruptions, and ensuring advance notice to facilitate effective planning.