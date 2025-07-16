Left Menu

Political Shake-up: Netanyahu's Government in Minority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a political crisis as the Shas ultra-Orthodox party has left his coalition, leaving his government in a parliamentary minority. The party's exit was due to disagreements over a proposed law granting military draft exemptions to ultra-Orthodox constituents. Another similar exit occurred earlier this week.

Updated: 16-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:04 IST
In a significant political development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has been left in a precarious position as a key coalition partner, the Shas party, announced its departure on Wednesday.

The Shas ultra-Orthodox party cited disputes over a proposed law aimed at providing wide military draft exemptions for their community as the reason behind their decision to exit the coalition.

This marks the second defection from Netanyahu's coalition this week, as another ultra-Orthodox party took a similar stand earlier, deepening the political crisis for the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

